"Thank You for Everything": Rear Adm. Small Bids Farewell to NAVWAR After Nearly Four Decades of Service

(Aug. 2, 2024) Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Rear Adm. Doug Small shares his thoughts on his most memorable moments during his tenure at NAVWAR, what makes a good leader, and a final thank you and farewell to his command. On Aug. 9, Small will be relieved of his post by Rear Adm. Seiko Okano and retire from military service.