Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Thank You for Everything": Rear Adm. Small Bids Farewell to NAVWAR After Nearly Four Decades of Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Michael Thorn 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    (Aug. 2, 2024) Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Rear Adm. Doug Small shares his thoughts on his most memorable moments during his tenure at NAVWAR, what makes a good leader, and a final thank you and farewell to his command. On Aug. 9, Small will be relieved of his post by Rear Adm. Seiko Okano and retire from military service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 21:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932921
    VIRIN: 240802-N-EG514-6672
    Filename: DOD_110487751
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Thank You for Everything": Rear Adm. Small Bids Farewell to NAVWAR After Nearly Four Decades of Service, by Michael Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    farewell
    retirement
    NAVWAR
    Rear Adm. Small

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download