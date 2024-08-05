(Aug. 2, 2024) Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Rear Adm. Doug Small shares his thoughts on his most memorable moments during his tenure at NAVWAR, what makes a good leader, and a final thank you and farewell to his command. On Aug. 9, Small will be relieved of his post by Rear Adm. Seiko Okano and retire from military service.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 21:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|932921
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-EG514-6672
|Filename:
|DOD_110487751
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Thank You for Everything": Rear Adm. Small Bids Farewell to NAVWAR After Nearly Four Decades of Service, by Michael Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.