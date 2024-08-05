Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAPFEST 2024

    EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers from 16 partner nations participates in competition day for Leapfest 2024 at Glenrock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island, August 3, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 19:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932917
    VIRIN: 240805-A-BZ540-1001
    Filename: DOD_110487627
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Paratroopers
    Rhode Island
    CH-47 Chinook
    Airborne
    MC-6 parachute
    Leapfest 2024

