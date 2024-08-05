Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FLARNG Clears Debris After Hurricane Debby

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion clear roads of debris during Hurricane Debby response operations in Lafayette County, Fla., on Aug. 5, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932916
    VIRIN: 240804-A-MZ827-2010
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110487597
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLARNG Clears Debris After Hurricane Debby, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download