Alamogordo Fire Department learns about F-16 emergency safety (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 314th Fighter Squadron and the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted members of the Alamogordo Fire Department at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The team from the AFD had hands-on time with an F-16 Viper to learn about best safety procedures to perform in case of a jet emergency in the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)