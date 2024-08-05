Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alamogordo Fire Department learns about F-16 emergency safety (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Members of the 314th Fighter Squadron and the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted members of the Alamogordo Fire Department at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The team from the AFD had hands-on time with an F-16 Viper to learn about best safety procedures to perform in case of a jet emergency in the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932913
    VIRIN: 240730-F-OP366-1152
    Filename: DOD_110487503
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamogordo Fire Department learns about F-16 emergency safety (B-Roll), by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    B-Roll
    Alamogordo Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download