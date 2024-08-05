Alamogordo Fire Department learns about F-16 emergency safety (B-Roll)

Members of the 314th Fighter Squadron and the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted members of the Alamogordo Fire Department at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 30, 2024. The team from the AFD had hands-on time with an F-16 Viper to learn about best safety procedures to perform in case of a jet emergency in the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932913
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-OP366-1152
|Filename:
|DOD_110487503
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
