Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Blinken participates in a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on Countering Foreign State Information Manipulation and a joint communiqué on the U.S.-Australia Landsat Next 2030 International Partnership Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary Blinken participates in a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on Countering Foreign State Information Manipulation and a joint communiqué on the U.S.-Australia Landsat Next 2030 International Partnership Initiative

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 17:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932905
    Filename: DOD_110487318
    Length: 00:10:30
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antony Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download