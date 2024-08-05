The 915th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment augmented Role 2 Medical Care during Exercise Arctic Care, providing far-forward damage control surgery and damage control resuscitation, in Donnelly Dome, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 15:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932897
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-MY290-1282
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110487166
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 915 FRSD completes Arctic training mission, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.