    915 FRSD completes Arctic training mission

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    The 915th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment augmented Role 2 Medical Care during Exercise Arctic Care, providing far-forward damage control surgery and damage control resuscitation, in Donnelly Dome, Alaska.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Cold weather training
    Army Medicine
    807th MCDS
    JPMRC

