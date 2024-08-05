BAMC is Better: Patient Communication

Medical terms and language can be confusing, but BAMC is better. We try to use language the patient is comfortable with to ensure they fully understand the care they are receiving. If there’s something we discuss that you don’t understand during your visit, say something – we’d be happy to clarify.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932887
|VIRIN:
|240802-D-NB001-9995
|Filename:
|DOD_110487006
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
