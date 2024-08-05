Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC is Better: Patient Communication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Medical terms and language can be confusing, but BAMC is better. We try to use language the patient is comfortable with to ensure they fully understand the care they are receiving. If there’s something we discuss that you don’t understand during your visit, say something – we’d be happy to clarify.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932887
    VIRIN: 240802-D-NB001-9995
    Filename: DOD_110487006
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC is Better: Patient Communication, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communication
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    skibidi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download