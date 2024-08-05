BAMC is Better: Patient Communication

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medical terms and language can be confusing, but BAMC is better. We try to use language the patient is comfortable with to ensure they fully understand the care they are receiving. If there’s something we discuss that you don’t understand during your visit, say something – we’d be happy to clarify.