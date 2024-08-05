Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-265th ADA Clears Routes and Debris in Lafayette County

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion conducts route clearing and debris removal on city streets in Lafayette County, FL, to assist in reopening the community.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932883
    VIRIN: 240804-A-MZ827-2001
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110486967
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

