Delta Company BEB Leaves Chipley Armory

Delta Company, Brigade Support Battalion, leaves the Armory at Chipley as part of their deployment operations. Courtesy of 1st Sgt. Brumbie B. Williams.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932874
|VIRIN:
|240804-A-MZ827-1500
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110486778
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
