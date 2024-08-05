Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company BEB Leaves Chipley Armory

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Delta Company, Brigade Support Battalion, leaves the Armory at Chipley as part of their deployment operations. Courtesy of 1st Sgt. Brumbie B. Williams.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932874
    VIRIN: 240804-A-MZ827-1500
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110486778
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

