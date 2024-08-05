Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    153rd Cavalry Regiment Prepares for Hurricane Recovery Operations

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 153rd Cavalry Regiment prepare to load their equipment enroute to a staging area for hurricane recovery operations. Their mission is to assist in recovery efforts and ensure the safety of affected communities.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932873
    VIRIN: 240804-A-MZ827-1500
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110486765
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

