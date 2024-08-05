Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Battery 1-265th ADA Conducts Recon and Debris Clearance Post-Debby

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, conduct reconnaissance operations after Hurricane Debby, assessing and clearing debris in the Hillcrest County area. Their efforts are focused on ensuring community safety and restoring normalcy following the storm.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 13:58
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, Charlie Battery 1-265th ADA Conducts Recon and Debris Clearance Post-Debby, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

