Charlie Battery 1-265th ADA Conducts Recon and Debris Clearance Post-Debby

Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, conduct reconnaissance operations after Hurricane Debby, assessing and clearing debris in the Hillcrest County area. Their efforts are focused on ensuring community safety and restoring normalcy following the storm.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932868
|VIRIN:
|240804-A-MZ827-7900
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110486729
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
