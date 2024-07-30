Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Stand Up Day 5

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Richard Morgan, assigned to the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, welcomes Day 5 of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 5 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 13:27
    Location: BAYERN, DE

