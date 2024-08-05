1-265th ADA Battalion Assists Local Facility Ahead of Storm

Soldiers from the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion help a local facility prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Debby during state activation on Aug. 4, 2024. Over 3,000 troops were activated to rapidly support operations throughout affected areas of the state.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 13:58
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
