Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez gives her presentation July 25, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., discussing the Army Community Service birthday. The discussion was part of Triad Nights at Fort McCoy — a monthly gathering for installation personnel. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932861
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-CV950-7234
|Filename:
|DOD_110486526
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses Army Community Service's birthday, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
