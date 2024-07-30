Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses Army Community Service's birthday

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez gives her presentation July 25, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., discussing the Army Community Service birthday. The discussion was part of Triad Nights at Fort McCoy — a monthly gathering for installation personnel. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    Army
    Fort McCoy
    ACS Birthday

