    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Day 5 Highlight Reel

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in medical, patrol, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise lanes during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 4, 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932849
    VIRIN: 240805-A-TQ927-1265
    Filename: DOD_110486289
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Day 5 Highlight Reel, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

