    NUWC Division Newport continues proud lineage of equipping the fleet with weapons and defensive systems

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Leif Heimbold 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    July’s technical focus theme is “Torpedoes and Defensive Systems,” which puts the spotlight on the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department. Preparing Navy warfighters with the weapons and defensive systems needed to combat and deter threats is a service Division Newport has expertly provided since its origins as the Naval Torpedo Station.

    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Fleet Support
    NUWC Division Newport
    What We Do Matters
    Torpedoes and Defensive Systems

