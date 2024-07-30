July’s technical focus theme is “Torpedoes and Defensive Systems,” which puts the spotlight on the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department. Preparing Navy warfighters with the weapons and defensive systems needed to combat and deter threats is a service Division Newport has expertly provided since its origins as the Naval Torpedo Station.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 11:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932843
|VIRIN:
|240719-N-IV265-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110486097
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NUWC Division Newport continues proud lineage of equipping the fleet with weapons and defensive systems, by Leif Heimbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.