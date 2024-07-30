Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-265th ADA Battalion Assists Local Facility Ahead of Storm

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guardsmen with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion help a local facility prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Debby during state activation on Aug. 4, 2024. Over 3,000 troops were activated to rapidly support operations throughout affected areas of the state.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932842
    VIRIN: 240804-A-MZ827-3850
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110486093
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-265th ADA Battalion Assists Local Facility Ahead of Storm, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

