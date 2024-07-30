1-265th ADA Regiment mobilizes for Tropical Storm Debby support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard 1st Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Daniel S. Brown, with the 153rd Cavalry Regiment, discusses potential impacted areas of Hurricane Debby at the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center with Franklin County Director of Emergency Management Jennifer Daniels. Over 5,000 Florida National Guard troops have been activated to provide support and ensure rapid response to affected areas as the state braces for the storm.