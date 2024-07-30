Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-265th ADA Regiment mobilizes for Tropical Storm Debby support

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard 1st Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Daniel S. Brown, with the 153rd Cavalry Regiment, discusses potential impacted areas of Hurricane Debby at the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center with Franklin County Director of Emergency Management Jennifer Daniels. Over 5,000 Florida National Guard troops have been activated to provide support and ensure rapid response to affected areas as the state braces for the storm.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932838
    VIRIN: 240804-A-MZ827-3846
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110486014
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, 1-265th ADA Regiment mobilizes for Tropical Storm Debby support, by SFC Trinity Bierley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

