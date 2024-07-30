1-265th ADA Regiment mobilizes for Tropical Storm Debby support

Florida Army National Guard 1st Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Daniel S. Brown, with the 153rd Cavalry Regiment, discusses potential impacted areas of Hurricane Debby at the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center with Franklin County Director of Emergency Management Jennifer Daniels. Over 5,000 Florida National Guard troops have been activated to provide support and ensure rapid response to affected areas as the state braces for the storm.
|08.05.2024
|08.05.2024 10:39
|B-Roll
|932838
|240804-A-MZ827-3846
|001
|DOD_110486014
|00:00:24
|FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
