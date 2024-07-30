726th EMSS ammo supports ACE initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932837" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force ammo technicians assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron construct and load GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Aug. 4, 2024. Ammo technicians ensure the 449th Air Expeditionary Group remains postured to support the Agile Combat Employment initiative, allowing capabilities to be dispersed across multiple sites within U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)