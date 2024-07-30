Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726th EMSS ammo supports ACE initiative

    DJIBOUTI

    04.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force ammo technicians assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron construct and load GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Aug. 4, 2024. Ammo technicians ensure the 449th Air Expeditionary Group remains postured to support the Agile Combat Employment initiative, allowing capabilities to be dispersed across multiple sites within U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932837
    VIRIN: 240804-F-TK834-1001
    Filename: DOD_110486009
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: DJ

    AFRICOM
    ACE
    Ammo
    East Africa
    USAF
    449 AEG

