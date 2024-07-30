726th EMSS ammo supports ACE initiative

U.S. Air Force ammo technicians assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron construct and load GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Aug. 4, 2024. Ammo technicians ensure the 449th Air Expeditionary Group remains postured to support the Agile Combat Employment initiative, allowing capabilities to be dispersed across multiple sites within U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932837
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-TK834-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110486009
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
