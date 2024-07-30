Extraction | Khaan Quest 2024

Army Reserve Soldier SPC Erika Estevez, from the 56th Military Police Company shares about her experience participating in the Khaan Quest 2024 Field Training Exercise lanes, and how she’s able to implement skills from her civilian career as a police officer.
Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
