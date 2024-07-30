Naval Education and Training Command Trains Our Sailors to be Warfighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Education and Training Command is at the forefront of training our Sailor to be warfighters. As the Navy's largest shore command with more than 24,000 military and staff personnel at more than 620 subordinate activities, sites and detachments throughout the world, we ensure our Sailors are ready to preserve the peace, respond to crisis and win decisively in war.