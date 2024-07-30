Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Education and Training Command Trains Our Sailors to be Warfighters

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by James Stockman 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Naval Education and Training Command is at the forefront of training our Sailor to be warfighters. As the Navy's largest shore command with more than 24,000 military and staff personnel at more than 620 subordinate activities, sites and detachments throughout the world, we ensure our Sailors are ready to preserve the peace, respond to crisis and win decisively in war.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    NETC
    Warfighters
    Navy
    Force Development Domain

