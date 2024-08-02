On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing Deputy Commander, and CMSgt Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing Command Chief, discuss the upcoming renovations to Area-D and the base pool. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 05:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932824
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-JP321-3944
|Filename:
|DOD_110485662
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, Wyvern 1 August 2, 2024, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.