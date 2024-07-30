Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force medics treat patients during 2024 Guam Wellness (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    08.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    The Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard partnered with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to host a pop-up medical clinic in support of the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Aug. 8, 2024, in Mangilao, Guam. Residents were provided no-cost medical treatments from supporting medical service members and DPHSS volunteers during the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 02:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932818
    VIRIN: 240803-F-DT423-7834
    Filename: DOD_110485522
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: MANGILAO, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force medics treat patients during 2024 Guam Wellness (B-Roll), by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    optometrist
    Air Force Reserve
    Innovative Readiness Training
    dentists
    Air Force Medical Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download