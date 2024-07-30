Air Force medics treat patients during 2024 Guam Wellness (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard partnered with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to host a pop-up medical clinic in support of the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Aug. 8, 2024, in Mangilao, Guam. Residents were provided no-cost medical treatments from supporting medical service members and DPHSS volunteers during the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)