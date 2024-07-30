Air Force medics treat patients during 2024 Guam Wellness (B-Roll)

The Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard partnered with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to host a pop-up medical clinic in support of the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Aug. 8, 2024, in Mangilao, Guam. Residents were provided no-cost medical treatments from supporting medical service members and DPHSS volunteers during the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 02:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
