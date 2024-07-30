Coast Guard rescues 2 adrift boaters off Boca Grande during Tropical Storm Debby

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued two adrift boaters after their 34-foot sailing vessel lost its sail 73 miles off Boca Grande, August 4, 2024. The boaters were taken to Air Station Clearwater with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 21:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932811
|VIRIN:
|240804-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110485349
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|BOCA GRANDE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
No keywords found.