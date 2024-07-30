Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 adrift boaters off Boca Grande during Tropical Storm Debby

    BOCA GRANDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued two adrift boaters after their 34-foot sailing vessel lost its sail 73 miles off Boca Grande, August 4, 2024. The boaters were taken to Air Station Clearwater with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932811
    VIRIN: 240804-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110485349
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BOCA GRANDE, FLORIDA, US

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

