U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1053rd Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, arrive at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center Aug. 4, 2024 to undergo reception, staging, onward movement and integration, or a process known as RSOI, which involves assembling personnel, equipment and supplies into units that can meet mission requirements in times of natural disasters. The SCNG will mobilize alongside Soldiers and Airmen of the Florida National Guard in response to Tropical Storm Debby which will affect areas across the state of Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932806
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-XV261-8591
|Filename:
|DOD_110485234
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, South Carolina National Guard Responds to TS Debby, by Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.