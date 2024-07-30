South Carolina National Guard Responds to TS Debby

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1053rd Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, arrive at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center Aug. 4, 2024 to undergo reception, staging, onward movement and integration, or a process known as RSOI, which involves assembling personnel, equipment and supplies into units that can meet mission requirements in times of natural disasters. The SCNG will mobilize alongside Soldiers and Airmen of the Florida National Guard in response to Tropical Storm Debby which will affect areas across the state of Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt Chelsea Smith)