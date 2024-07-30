Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina National Guard Responds to TS Debby

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1053rd Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, arrive at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center Aug. 4, 2024 to undergo reception, staging, onward movement and integration, or a process known as RSOI, which involves assembling personnel, equipment and supplies into units that can meet mission requirements in times of natural disasters. The SCNG will mobilize alongside Soldiers and Airmen of the Florida National Guard in response to Tropical Storm Debby which will affect areas across the state of Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt Chelsea Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932806
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-XV261-8591
    Filename: DOD_110485234
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Responds to TS Debby, by Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Tropical Storm Debby
    TS Debby
    Hurricane Debby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download