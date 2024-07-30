Instructing | Khaan Quest 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SSG Flor Valenzuela, an Army Reserve MP from the 539th Military Police Company, is an instructor on the Extraction exercise lane as part of Khaan Quest 2024.



Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.



Video by 1LT Tim Yao