    202nd RED HORSE prepare for TS Debby

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, load equipment and supplies to prepare for disaster response in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby. The 202nd RHS mobilized six route clearance teams who are trained and prepared to assist with debris removal following natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 19:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932798
    VIRIN: 240804-O-XV261-7651
    Filename: DOD_110485144
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, US

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Tropical Storm Debby
    TS Debby
    Hurricane Debby

