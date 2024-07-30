U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, load equipment and supplies to prepare for disaster response in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby. The 202nd RHS mobilized six route clearance teams who are trained and prepared to assist with debris removal following natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 19:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932798
|VIRIN:
|240804-O-XV261-7651
|Filename:
|DOD_110485144
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 202nd RED HORSE prepare for TS Debby, by Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.