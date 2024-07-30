Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    189th AW Lands C-130H On Highway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BONO, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Emily Crawford, Airman Jasmine Snell and Airman 1st Class Samuel Zang

    189th Airlift Wing   

    The 189th Airlift Wing conducted the first take-offs and landings in a C-130H cargo plane for Arkansas on Highway 63 in Bono, Arkansas, on Aug. 4, 2024, as part of a training exercise. Eight pilots were able to hone their skills for landing on a non-traditional runaway and expand the Arkansas Air National Guard's capabilities that can be used in humanitarian and disaster relief. Multiple local, state, and military organizations came together to ensure the safety of the aircrew as well as the local community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932793
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-JG094-1890
    Filename: DOD_110485060
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: BONO, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th AW Lands C-130H On Highway, by SrA Emily Crawford, Amn Jasmine Snell and A1C Samuel Zang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    189th AW
    Herk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download