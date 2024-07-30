189th AW Lands C-130H On Highway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 189th Airlift Wing conducted the first take-offs and landings in a C-130H cargo plane for Arkansas on Highway 63 in Bono, Arkansas, on Aug. 4, 2024, as part of a training exercise. Eight pilots were able to hone their skills for landing on a non-traditional runaway and expand the Arkansas Air National Guard's capabilities that can be used in humanitarian and disaster relief. Multiple local, state, and military organizations came together to ensure the safety of the aircrew as well as the local community.