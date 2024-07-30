The 189th Airlift Wing conducted the first take-offs and landings in a C-130H cargo plane for Arkansas on Highway 63 in Bono, Arkansas, on Aug. 4, 2024, as part of a training exercise. Eight pilots were able to hone their skills for landing on a non-traditional runaway and expand the Arkansas Air National Guard's capabilities that can be used in humanitarian and disaster relief. Multiple local, state, and military organizations came together to ensure the safety of the aircrew as well as the local community.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932793
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-JG094-1890
|Filename:
|DOD_110485060
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|BONO, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 189th AW Lands C-130H On Highway, by SrA Emily Crawford, Amn Jasmine Snell and A1C Samuel Zang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.