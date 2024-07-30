Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-265th ADA Regiment mobilizes for Tropical Storm Debby support

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1-265th ADA Regiment prepare to convoy for Tropical Storm Debby support operations, ensuring they can rapidly respond to the storm's impact. Their mission is to provide vital emergency relief and support to affected communities.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932792
    VIRIN: 240804-A-MZ827-3846
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110485033
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-265th ADA Regiment mobilizes for Tropical Storm Debby support, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD

