U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing and 492d Special Operations Wing, participate in highway landings during Emerald Warrior 24 FTX II in Bono, Arkansas, August 4, 2024. The objective of the operation was to train aircrews on runway-agnostic operations to enable Air Commandos to effectively work in contested spaces where traditional airfields may be unavailable or under threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Ryan Conroy)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932788
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-BH566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110484917
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|BONO, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC demonstrates ACE with historic highway landing, by MSG Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.