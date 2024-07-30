Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC demonstrates ACE with historic highway landing

    BONO, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Conroy 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing and 492d Special Operations Wing, participate in highway landings during Emerald Warrior 24 FTX II in Bono, Arkansas, August 4, 2024. The objective of the operation was to train aircrews on runway-agnostic operations to enable Air Commandos to effectively work in contested spaces where traditional airfields may be unavailable or under threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932788
    VIRIN: 240804-F-BH566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110484917
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: BONO, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC demonstrates ACE with historic highway landing, by MSG Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emerald Warrior FTX II; Emerald Warrior; highway landing; gunship

