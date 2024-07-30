Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Troop, 153rd Cav preps for storm relief

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Alpha Troop, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, are seen preparing for Tropical Storm Debby relief efforts. The Guardsmen are mobilizing across the state to support post-landfall operations and rapidly respond to affected areas.

    Location: FLORIDA, US

