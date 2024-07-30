The 134th Air Refueling Wing held a ceremony to recognize the activation of the 228th Cyberspace Operations Group on August 4, 2024 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The 228th COG integrates the 119th Cyberspace Operations Squadron and the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron, and will operate under the 134th ARW. The event marks a significant step forward in the Air National Guard cyber defense strategy and enhances national cybersecurity capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 15:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932780
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-FR339-8658
|Filename:
|DOD_110484755
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 228th Cyberspace Operations Group activated to enhance national cyber security capabilities, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.