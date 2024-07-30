Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th CES enhances skills during annual training at Kadena Air Base

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ben Cash 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 134th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marines from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 out of Camp Foster train jointly at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2024. Live exterior fires, structure fire, and mass casualty exercises are just some of the training the joint forces integrated in during the 134th CES annual training Jun. 30- Jul. 13. Trainings like these allow for sharing of skills and knowledge between joint forces to positively improve practices ensuring mission success of all units involved. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 15:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    fire
    safety
    training
    CE
    multicapable airmen

