134th CES enhances skills during annual training at Kadena Air Base

Airmen from the 134th Civil Engineer Squadron and Marines from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 out of Camp Foster train jointly at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2024. Live exterior fires, structure fire, and mass casualty exercises are just some of the training the joint forces integrated in during the 134th CES annual training Jun. 30- Jul. 13. Trainings like these allow for sharing of skills and knowledge between joint forces to positively improve practices ensuring mission success of all units involved. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash)