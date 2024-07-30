134th CES enhances skills during annual training at Kadena Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 134th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo during their annual training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2024. The 134th CES Airmen worked with their active duty counterparts from the 18th Civil Engineer Group to learn about how CE missions are completed in the Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Benjamin Cash)