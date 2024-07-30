Soldiers from 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, conducted annual marksmanship training August 3, 2024, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in order to ensure soldiers qualified for the M4 Carbine weapon system.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 13:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932772
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-AH488-9766
|Filename:
|DOD_110484516
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M4 Marksmanship Qualification Day, by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
