    M4 Marksmanship Qualification Day

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, conducted annual marksmanship training August 3, 2024, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in order to ensure soldiers qualified for the M4 Carbine weapon system.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932772
    VIRIN: 240803-A-AH488-9766
    Filename: DOD_110484516
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    This work, M4 Marksmanship Qualification Day, by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    table
    M4
    soldier first
    New m4 qualification

