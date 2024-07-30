228th Cyberspace Operations Group activated to enhance national cyber security capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 134th Air Refueling Wing held a ceremony to recognize the activation of the 228th Cyberspace Operations Group on August 4, 2024 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The 228th COG integrates the 119th Cyberspace Operations Squadron and the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron, and will operate under the 134th ARW. The event marks a significant step forward in the Air National Guard cyber defense strategy and enhances national cybersecurity capabilities.