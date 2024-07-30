Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    228th Cyberspace Operations Group activated to enhance national cyber security capabilities

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 134th Air Refueling Wing held a ceremony to recognize the activation of the 228th Cyberspace Operations Group on August 4, 2024 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The 228th COG integrates the 119th Cyberspace Operations Squadron and the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron, and will operate under the 134th ARW. The event marks a significant step forward in the Air National Guard cyber defense strategy and enhances national cybersecurity capabilities.

