Super Stallion at Devens

Members of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 load onto a CH-53E Sea Stallion from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 772 on Turner Drop Zone on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 2. Sound by https://www.bensound.com/free-music-for-videos
|08.03.2024
|08.04.2024 12:28
|Package
|932768
|240803-O-HX738-3647
|DOD_110484479
|00:00:34
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|3
|3
