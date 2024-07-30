Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Stallion at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 load onto a CH-53E Sea Stallion from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 772 on Turner Drop Zone on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug 2. Sound by https://www.bensound.com/free-music-for-videos

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 12:28
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area MWSS 472 HMH 772

