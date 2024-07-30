Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th Airlift Wing Supports U.S. Forest Service with MAFFS C-130 Aerial Fire Fighting for Borel Fire

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) aircrew Maj. Nate Southwick, Maj. Derrick Hoxie, Tech. Sgt. Sean Silver, and Senior Airman Christopher Brown perform aerial fire fighting operations above the Borel Fire, California, Jul. 27, 2024. Currently, all four MAFFS-assigned Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units including the 302nd Airlift Wing, 152nd Airlift Wing, and the Wyoming Air National Guard, are providing surge support aerial fire fighting at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Sean Silver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932762
    VIRIN: 240727-F-F3899-1002
    Filename: DOD_110484429
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Airlift Wing Supports U.S. Forest Service with MAFFS C-130 Aerial Fire Fighting for Borel Fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Air Force Reserve
    C130J
    USNORTHCOM
    C130H
    National Guard
    U.S. Forest Service
    NIFC
    Aerial Fire Fighting
    CALFIRE
    146AW
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    Hollywood Guard Forever
    FireSeason2024
    Fireyear2024
    First Air Force: USDA

