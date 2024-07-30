146th Airlift Wing Supports U.S. Forest Service with MAFFS C-130 Aerial Fire Fighting for Borel Fire

U.S. Air National Guard MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) aircrew Maj. Nate Southwick, Maj. Derrick Hoxie, Tech. Sgt. Sean Silver, and Senior Airman Christopher Brown perform aerial fire fighting operations above the Borel Fire, California, Jul. 27, 2024. Currently, all four MAFFS-assigned Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units including the 302nd Airlift Wing, 152nd Airlift Wing, and the Wyoming Air National Guard, are providing surge support aerial fire fighting at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Sean Silver)
|08.04.2024
|08.04.2024 11:13
|B-Roll
|932762
|240727-F-F3899-1002
|DOD_110484429
|00:01:37
|CALIFORNIA, US
|5
|5
