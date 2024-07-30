Warrant Officer Candidates Lend a Helping Hand

Warrant Officer Candidates assigned to the Maryland National Guard's 70th Regiment Training Institute help a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding those in need by making sandwiches and handing out food in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on August 3, 2024. The nonprofit the candidates helped has been operational for over three decades and has given away food to those in need every Saturday since its inception. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
