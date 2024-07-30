Warrant Officer Candidates Lend a Helping Hand

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Warrant Officer Candidates assigned to the Maryland National Guard's 70th Regiment Training Institute help a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding those in need by making sandwiches and handing out food in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on August 3, 2024. The nonprofit the candidates helped has been operational for over three decades and has given away food to those in need every Saturday since its inception. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)