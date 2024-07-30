Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Candidates Lend a Helping Hand

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Warrant Officer Candidates assigned to the Maryland National Guard's 70th Regiment Training Institute help a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding those in need by making sandwiches and handing out food in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on August 3, 2024. The nonprofit the candidates helped has been operational for over three decades and has given away food to those in need every Saturday since its inception. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 09:12
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    community engagement
    giving back

