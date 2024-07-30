B-roll of U.S. Soldiers participating in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show

B-roll of U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, bring a UH-60 Blackhawk to the 2024 Constanta Black Sea Air Show in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, August 3, 2024. V Corps continues to build partnerships and strengthen community ties across the Black Sea region by taking part in events like this one.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932754
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-HY112-9723
|Filename:
|DOD_110484307
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
