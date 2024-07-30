B-roll of U.S. Soldiers participating in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, bring a UH-60 Blackhawk to the 2024 Constanta Black Sea Air Show in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, August 3, 2024. V Corps continues to build partnerships and strengthen community ties across the Black Sea region by taking part in events like this one.