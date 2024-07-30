U.S. Soldiers participate in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, take part in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, August 3, 2024. V Corps continues to build bridges and strengthen partnerships across the Black Sea region by taking part in events like this one. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)