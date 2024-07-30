U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, take part in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, August 3, 2024. V Corps continues to build bridges and strengthen partnerships across the Black Sea region by taking part in events like this one. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932752
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-HY112-1401
|Filename:
|DOD_110484266
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.