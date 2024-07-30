Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers participate in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, take part in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, August 3, 2024. V Corps continues to build bridges and strengthen partnerships across the Black Sea region by taking part in events like this one. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932752
    VIRIN: 240803-A-HY112-1401
    Filename: DOD_110484266
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in the Constanta Black Sea Air Show, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    1stAirCalvaryBrigade
    Department of Defense (DoD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download