Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across

California and Nevada National Guard Soldiers prep their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters after dawn and attend the CAL FIRE update brief on the Park Fire at a helibase in Red Bluff, Calif., Aug. 3, 2024. The National Guard aircrews, U.S. Forest Service, and additional agencies attend CAL FIRE’s sync on current conditions, progress on the fire, and the day’s main areas of focus to assist in containing the fire. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)