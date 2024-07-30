Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across

California and Nevada National Guard Soldiers conduct preventative maintenance, checks, and services on their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters in preparation for next day missions supporting CAL FIRE on the Park Fire at a helibase in Red Bluff, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. Once the aircraft were thoroughly inspected and locked up for the night, the collection of service members, U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and additional agencies joined together for dinner chow at the Red Bluff airport. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)
|08.02.2024
|08.04.2024 00:13
|B-Roll
|932749
|240802-Z-NP032-1003
|DOD_110484073
|00:00:44
|Location:
|RED BLUFF, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
