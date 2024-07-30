Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California and Nevada National Guard Soldiers conduct preventative maintenance, checks, and services on their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters in preparation for next day missions supporting CAL FIRE on the Park Fire at a helibase in Red Bluff, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. Once the aircraft were thoroughly inspected and locked up for the night, the collection of service members, U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and additional agencies joined together for dinner chow at the Red Bluff airport. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)