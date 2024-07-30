Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across

    RED BLUFF, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Johnson 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California and Nevada National Guard Soldiers conduct preventative maintenance, checks, and services on their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters in preparation for next day missions supporting CAL FIRE on the Park Fire at a helibase in Red Bluff, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. Once the aircraft were thoroughly inspected and locked up for the night, the collection of service members, U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and additional agencies joined together for dinner chow at the Red Bluff airport. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 00:13
    RED BLUFF, CALIFORNIA, US

    California National Guard
    Nevada National Guard
    Park Fire

