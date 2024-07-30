U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers from 16 partner nations participates in competition day for Leapfest 2024 at Glenrock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island, August 3, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 00:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932748
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-FU327-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110484072
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Leapfest 2024 Competition Trailer, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.