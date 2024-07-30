Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RED BLUFF, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Johnson 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, along with air crews, maintenance teams, and fuelers from the California and Nevada National Guards are ready for deployment by CAL FIRE to the Park Fire at a helibase in Red Bluff, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. CAL FIRE is coordinating the multiagency fire suppression and containment on the Park Fire, an incident quickly climbing as one of the largest fires in California history. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932747
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-NP032-1002
    Filename: DOD_110484071
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: RED BLUFF, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across, by SFC Amanda Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    Nevada National Guard
    Park Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download