Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across

U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, along with air crews, maintenance teams, and fuelers from the California and Nevada National Guards are ready for deployment by CAL FIRE to the Park Fire at a helibase in Red Bluff, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. CAL FIRE is coordinating the multiagency fire suppression and containment on the Park Fire, an incident quickly climbing as one of the largest fires in California history. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)