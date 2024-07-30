Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters, along with air crews, maintenance teams, and fuelers from the California and Nevada National Guards are ready for deployment by CAL FIRE to the Park Fire at a helibase in Red Bluff, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. The CH-47 Chinook is a multi-mission, heavy-lift transport vehicle capable of transporting hand crews or water/fire retardant weighing between 15,000 to 26,000 pounds to a fire location. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 00:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932746
|VIRIN:
|240802-Z-NP032-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110484070
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|RED BLUFF, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
