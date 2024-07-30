Multistate National Guard Aircrews unite with CAL FIRE to bolster wildfire defense across

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters, along with air crews, maintenance teams, and fuelers from the California and Nevada National Guards are ready for deployment by CAL FIRE to the Park Fire at a helibase in Red Bluff, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024. The CH-47 Chinook is a multi-mission, heavy-lift transport vehicle capable of transporting hand crews or water/fire retardant weighing between 15,000 to 26,000 pounds to a fire location. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)