Cargo Loads of Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Travis Etheridge, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, explains the type of cargo loads that will be used during Aeriel Delivery Exercise 2024 at Salinas Airfield on July 30, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joshua Talley)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 19:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|932743
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-XW676-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110483816
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
