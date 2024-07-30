Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day 1 of Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Allexa Sandoval, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, breaks down day 1 of Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024 at Salinas Airfield on July 30, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joshua Talley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 19:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932742
    VIRIN: 240730-A-XW676-1001
    Filename: DOD_110483815
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 1 of Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024, by SGT Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Delivery
    ComCam
    Airborne
    Riggers
    346th TADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download