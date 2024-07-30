U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Allexa Sandoval, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, breaks down day 1 of Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024 at Salinas Airfield on July 30, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joshua Talley)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 19:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|932742
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-XW676-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110483815
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
