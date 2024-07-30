Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team exit the C-147A jump aircraft for a parachute jump at SeaFair Airshow on 3 August 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Boeing SeaFair Airshow in Seattle, Wash. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 18:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932739
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-id671-5396
|Filename:
|DOD_110483672
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Golden Knights fly over Seattle at Boeing SeaFair Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.