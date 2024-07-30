Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Golden Knights fly over Seattle at Boeing SeaFair Airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team exit the C-147A jump aircraft for a parachute jump at SeaFair Airshow on 3 August 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Boeing SeaFair Airshow in Seattle, Wash. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932739
    VIRIN: 240803-A-id671-5396
    Filename: DOD_110483672
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Golden Knights fly over Seattle at Boeing SeaFair Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Seattle
    Airshow
    Washington
    Army
    SeaFair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download